Jerry Hairston, Jr. signs with Dodgers

Well Doug Melvin has been saying for a couple of weeks that they were hoping to re-sign Jerry Hairston, Jr, but apparently it wasn't meant to be. Hairston, Jr signed a two-year, $6 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers today. Most think that Hairston would have gotten quite a bit of starts if he returned to the team, but I think he might have ended up as the primary bat off the bench - meaning $3 million a year is way too much to spend. The contract Hairston signed was actually $2.25 million this year and $3.75 next year. The word is that Hairston was signed as a utility infielder. The Dodgers signed another utility infielder in Adam Kennedy this week, so it doesn't sound like Hairston will start. Clearly Hairston provides tons more value, but the Brewers main utility infielder this season was Craig Counsell and he made about $1 million. Can't say I think Hairston is worth up to 3 times as much. I'm guessing most hoped Hairston could serve as a stop-gap or emergency starter to cover short shop should the Brewers be incapable of signing someone else. Hairston did say after signing that he was happy to sign a deal that brings him closer to home (he lives in Arizona.)