Knight, Duggan finalists for Patty Kaz

Senior Meghan Duggan and Junior Hilary Knight have been named to the top 10 finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Award (top college player in women's hockey)

The award is selected when NCAA D1 women's coaches are asked to nominate a player for the award. Any player nominated by two or more coaches were placed on an official ballot that was then sent back to the coaches who voted for their top 10.

This is the fifth time that multiple Badgers were named to the top 10.

Duggan leads the nation with 79 points and is 2nd nationally with 44 assists. She ranks 2nd in the nation in goals with 35 and short-handed goals, with three. She has five game-winning goals. She had a UW record 25-game point streak.

Coach Mark Johnson calls her "the best two-way player, not only in the country, but in the world."

Knight leads the nation with 46 goals and ranks fifth in NCAA single-season history. She averages a national-leading 1.28 goals a game while ranking third with 75 points, 2.08 points per game and eight game-winning goals. Has a current 22-game point streak. She is the first ever UW player to score 100 career goals.