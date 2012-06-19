Last Brewers signing post (I promise)

Here's the final list of signed draftees and where they'll start the season.

Intersting to note that Mitch Haniger is heading right for the TimberRattlers, who are currently on their All-Star Break, but he should be with the team by Friday.

I'll try to have an interview with him soon...

Round / Player / Position / Initial assignment

1A. Mitch Haniger – RF (Wisconsin)

2. Tyrone Taylor – CF (Arizona)

3. Zach Quintana – RHP (Arizona)

4. Tyler Wagner – RHP (Helena)

6. Angel Ortega – SS (Arizona)

7. David Otterman – LHP (Helena)

9. Alex Lavandero – RHP (Arizona)

10. Anthony Banda – LHP (Arizona)

12. Eric Semmelhack – RHP (Helena)

13. Alan Sharkey – 1B (Arizona)

16. Adam Giacalone – 1B (Helena)

17. Alfredo Rodriguez – SS (Helena)

20. Michael Garza – 3B (Helena)

21. Austin Blaski – RHP (Arizona)

24. Michael Turay – C (Helena)

25. Lance Roenicke – OF (Helena)

30. Jonathan Armold – RHP (Arizona)

31. Brent Suter – LHP (Arizona)

33. Austin Hall – RHP (Arizona)

35. Jose Sermo – SS (Arizona)

Undrafted: Taylor Mangum – RHP (Arizona)

Buck Farmer, a junior pitcher from Georgia Tech, may return to college because he was taken in the 15th inning and under the new draft rules, that lessens the chance that he'll make good signing bonus money.

Jim Callis of Baseball America says fourth-round pick, college RHP Tyler Wagner, signed for $250,000 (his slot was $280,300)

He also says they signed third-rounder HS RHP Zach Quintana for under-slot ($325,000 instead of $385,400)