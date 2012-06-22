Livan Hernandez to join Brewers' rotation?

Hot off the presses - or the Twitters - Bill Hall apparently just saw Livan Hernandez in the Chicago airport and says he talked to him and Hernandez said he was on his way to join the Brewers.

Hernandez is curretnly a free agent - he had been on a minor league contract with the Braves, who released him on June 15.

Hernandez is 37 and has made his way through the league, but he is a veteran arm.

Marco Estrada is supposed to be headed back to the rotation - he had a rehab appearance at AAA Nashville yesterday.

So does this imply that the words we got yesterday about Shaun Marcum being fine and ready for his next start weren't all that true? Hernandez could be coming to slot into Marcum's spot in the rotation.

This also doesn't bode well for Mike Fiers or Tyler Thornburg's future shot in the rotation.

Edit: Apparently it's official. Hernandez is a Brewer.

some stats:

Hernandez was released recently by the Atlanta Braves after going 1-1 with a 4.94 ERA in 18 relief appearances. He has been a starting pitcher for most of a 17-year career that has seen him play for Florida, San Francisco, Montreal, Washington (twice), Arizona, Minnesota, Colorado, the New York Mets and the Braves.

Hernandez's career record is 175-177 in 493 games (474 starts). Last year, he was 8-13 with a 4.47 ERA in 29 starts for Washington.