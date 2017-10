Liveblogging Sunday's Brewer game

×

The Brewers are on the verge of winning their second straight game in which Braun and Fielder are 0-for. Wow.

Kendall has 3 SB in 2 games!

To be fair, Suppan had a good outing. Quality start, one run, lots of ground balls - thats the best we can ask for

STILL laughing about Carg and imagining a Trogdor-esque version of Craig! DAGRON!!!

Junior announcer just said Carg Counsell was leading off for the Brewers :)

SWEET! Cowboy Mouth on the PA at Miller Park!

Hilarious how much of my Facebook feed this morning was lamenting the Suppan start on Suppan bobblehead day.