Marquette plays it close

Just came across this on twitter:

From the Twitter account of Marquette Deputy Athletic Director Mike Broeker (@mikebroeker) “Crunching numbers. We’ve had 22 games decided by 2 possessions or less in the last year and a half. Staggering figure.”

A quick look at this year’s and last year’s schedules shows three games already this year where they lost by five points or less and five losses during the 09-10 season by seven points or less, including the losses to end their run in the Big East and NCAA tournament.

Marquette feels like a team on the verge that hasn’t been able to fully break through. Clearly they’re winning some of these close games, too. It’s not just about losing close games.

Big teams win big games. I think Marquette has exceeded expectations since joining the Big East. Last year they were picked to finish near the bottom of the conference and ended up ranked #23 nationally and in fifth place in the Big East.