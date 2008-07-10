Mota's gotta go

I don't care if it's one of our convenient DL trips or a DFA, but Guillermo Mota is turning into Turnbow the deuce and a move needs to be made.

I've been rather happy with Ned of late and that makes last night's choice that much harder to swallow. Nothing about Mota's last 3 outings made me (or anyone but Ned) think that he was the pitcher to put in in a one-run game last night.

Heading into last night's game Mota had an ERA of 18 in the month of July. He gave up four runs in one inning last night. It's only July 10. He's faced all of 17 batters in July and gave up 8 runs. He needs some time off.

I don't think he's in Derrick-land in terms of being completely lost - Mota was one of our better pitchers before these July blues hit. We're going to need him down the stretch.

Please Ned, make a move. Get him a shrink. Do whatever it takes. We can't have too many more of these bullpen breakdowns if we're going to stay in contention.