Moving on .... to MU basketball

It took me literal weeks to get out of baseball mode and into football mode. Now, before I could blink, it's time to think college hockey and college hoops. We were at Saturday night's UW men's hockey game and I've got lots to share about that, so that's coming up. In the meantime, some quick hits on Marquette basketball and, once I do my research, some more in-depth stuff to come...

Midnight Madness was this week and there's video of the whole thing here. Check out the new introduction video, plus the Women's team doing thriller and the dunk competition winner.

Former Golden Eagle Trevor Mbakwe, who's abrupt departure from MU was never really explained, will play this season at a community college in the Miami area and has verbally committed to play for Tubby Smith at Minnesota next season. Strange story...

At Big East media days, Jerel McNeal was named first team pre-season all conference and Dominic James was named to the second team.

JS MU beat writer Todd Rosiak has an interview with new coach Buzz Williams in NYC at media days.

...and Jerel McNeal

Quotes from MU's own media day a few weeks ago

Here's the Bleacher Report's Big East preview in which Buzz Williams is named preseason Coach of the Year

FoxSports.com says we're more than set in the guard department, but our front could be a problem. They have us at 18 in the nation.

Also, I just bookmarked the MUTV sports blog. Check it out here. There are interviews with various teams and players, including one with Lazar Hayward and one with Maurice Aker. Seems like it will be worth checking in on to get some more "inside" MU info.