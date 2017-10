Clearly Ned Yost didn't hide the body well enough. God knows if Yost had naked pictures of Branyan, or what, but boy did Russell just disappear from the face of the planet there in August. He was placed on the DL quietly, despite no indication that he'd been injured. The barest details were given and it was said he had a problem similar to Ryan Braun's. Braun was out for a week or so, but Russell was just ressurrected in the 4th inning, making an appearance in the on-deck circle.