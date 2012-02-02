Nyjer Morgan skates with San Jose Sharks

This picture makes me so happy and it's the one I hoped for when it was announced that former hockey player Nyjer Morgan was going to spend some time skating with the San Jose Sharks. Former Badgers and Stevens Point native Joe Pavelski is a Shark. Here the Wisco worlds collide.

The rest of the pictures aren't as fun for me, but there is a full gallery here: http://www.mlb.com/photos/gallery.jsp?content_id=26544274&c_id=mlb

There was some talk about whether or not Morgan should be skating after Zach Greinke missed the first few weeks of last season with a rib injury he suffered playing pick-up basketball. Since Morgan spent time playing semi-pro hockey, I'm guessing he was just fine and this was the hockey equivalent of batting practice. But it sure looked like fun.