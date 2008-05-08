One Week Ago...

I wanted to post this earlier today, so it made a bit more sense, but I had a job interview at 11, so I'm way behind at work.

A week ago today we were contending for the division lead. We were playing the Cubs and we were on our way to winning the second series at Wrigley 2 games to 1. There were some struggles, but all in all, life in Brewerland was as it should be.

Today, just one short week later, it feels like the season has been flushed away. In some ways that seems like an overstatement and in others, like the understatement of the year.

In the past week we've lost our #2 pitcher.

Three times in the past week we have given up back-to-back homeruns. (One of those times was actually back-to-back-to-back.)

We are now closer to last place in the division than we are to second place.

We have scored 2 runs in the past 26 innings.

There is an 110-point differential between their batting average in wins (.294) and losses (.184)