From MLB.com, there was a point in last night's game where the sun was especially brutal on Prince Fielder and he ran to the dugout asking for his sunglasses. Apparently they couldn't find them in the clubhouse and the Rockies fan started booing - so Fielder did what any player would do - he borrowed some from a fan.

Video embedded in the link below:

http://mlb.mlb.com/news/article.jsp?ymd=20110714&content_id=21797692&vkey=news_mil&c_id=mil&partnerId=rss_mil