Prince's walkoff and celebration

<a onblur="try {parent.deselectBloggerImageGracefully();} catch(e) {}" href="http://4.bp.blogspot.com/_MmuSDlN7GQs/SqSK4i4javI/AAAAAAAAC_8/EQrUwzcDFzY/s1600-h/148209_APTOPIX_Giants_Brewers_Baseball.jpg"><img style="margin: 0pt 10px 10px 0pt; float: left; cursor: pointer; width: 320px; height: 184px;" src="http://4.bp.blogspot.com/_MmuSDlN7GQs/SqSK4i4javI/AAAAAAAAC_8/EQrUwzcDFzY/s320/148209_APTOPIX_Giants_Brewers_Baseball.jpg" alt="" id="BLOGGER_PHOTO_ID_5378576559028529906" border="0" /></a>

If there's any way you haven't seen <a href="http://mediadownloads.mlb.com/mlbam/2009/09/06/mlbtv_sfnmil_6511913_800K.mp4">this</a> yet, you must watch it now. If you've already seen it, you know you want to see it again.