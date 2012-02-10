Ryan Braun: Yankee?

Ok, so its just an idea being floated by one Yankees blogger, but its so ridiculous that I had to share it.

Read his whole post here.

However, despite the fact that this is such a pipe dream, it doesnt really help the Yankees' reputation of poaching and buying every good player out there. I can't even say on the market, since the Brewers have Braun signed through 2020.

Losing Prince Fielder sucked, despite the fact that if we are honest with ourselves, we know that the Brewers would have crippled themselves as an organization if they'd have spent the kind of money the Tigers spent.

So the very idea of someone talking about taking Braun leaves me very, very sad, regardless of how preposterous the idea is.

The blogger implies that with Fielder gone and Braun suspended, its a losing season for the Brewers in 2012. After that, he says Marcum and Greinke are gone, leaving the Brewers in major rebuilding mode - but as he points out, the farm system was pretty depleted to bring Marcum and Greinke in.

So he's saying it might make sense for the Brewers to trade Braun to completely re-stock the farm system. What he doesn't say is if the Yankees have the prospects to make that kind of trade worthwhile for the Brewers.

I don't mind the off-the-wall thinking, but I would have liked for him to go a bit more in-depth to talk about which minor-leaguers the Yankees might offer and what holes they'd fill in the Brewers lineup to explain why the Brewers would go for it.