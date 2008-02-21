Spring Training quick hits

A picture gallery here - check out Prince's beginning dreads.

Article about how Prince and Braun need to learn patience at the plate

Should the Brewers head back to the AL by switching places with the Royals? Article here.

We avoided arbitration with Hardy and he says he's glad

By now you know Gallardo tore knee cartilage. The plus side is that the way our schedule works out, we won't need our #5 starter for about the first month, which gives Yovani more time to heal and not need to be on the DL.

