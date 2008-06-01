An All Star Game voting proposition

While filling out my ballots for the All Star Game this weekend I realized that I don't really care about the AL team and since I was filling out multiple ballots to get my raffle tickets, I was just arbitrarily punching the AL side of the ballot.

I sent this email to a few Royals bloggers and they're on deck with it, so now I'm trying to get other Brewers fans involved.

<span style="font-style: italic;">I'm not sure about your ballclub, but the Brewers go all out trying to push the All-Star voting by their fans. I've literally seen kids walk out of the stadium carrying boxes of unpunched ballots (3000 or so to a box). They offer incentives for every 10 ballots turned in with raffles of autographed merchandise.</span>

<span style="font-style: italic;">I realized that I punch in all my Brewers and then arbitrarily vote for members of the AL. If I feel like reading over it, I try not to punch any Yankees or Red Sox, but for the most part, I just go right down the line. I don't care who's on the AL team.</span>

<span style="font-style: italic;">If my theory is correct, AL voters feel the same way and I do about voting for the NL team, especially if they're voting in mass quantity.</span>

<span style="font-style: italic;">So I propose we two fan bases tie together and agree to vote together. All your NL votes go to Brewers, all our AL votes go to Royals.</span>

<span style="font-style: italic;">We're both small market teams with limited coastal media exposure and a long shot at getting more than one guy on the All-Star roster. As all our "opposite league" votes are just throw aways, why don't we start a campaign of "you scratch my back, I'll scratch yours."</span>

<span style="font-style: italic;">We involve other team blogs, spread the word, and make a difference.</span>

<span style="font-style: italic;">I've thought about possible detractors, and I don't see any. I can only speak from this side, but since they're handing out ballots 3000 at a time, I don't think the Brewers have any problem with stuffing the ballot boxes. If we're doing it anyway for our guys, why don't we help each other out.</span>

<span style="font-style: italic;">What do you think? I know it's a bit late for the idea, but we do have 6 weeks til the game and I really think that it we can get this going, we could make it a yearly tie-together and get some midwestern love for our little teams that could.</span>

So you can check out Minda's blog <a href="http://www.blogger.com/minda33.blogspot.com">here</a>. She's a Royals blogger and a writer on <a href="http://ladiesdotdotdot.wordpress.com/">Ladies... </a>and she'll be passing along the info to her Royals blogger friends.

So let's bond up together for the greater good of our two teams. Pass the word on, Brewers fans.