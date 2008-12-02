State college basketball

We won't talk about Marquette's embarrassing loss to Dayton -

Instead, let's focus on Wisconsin's last-second win over Virginia Tech in the Big Ten/ACC Shootout.

Despite leading most of the game, the Badgers needed a last-second shot from Trevon Hughes to secure the win.

UW started strong, building their lead to as much as 23-12 at times in the first half. The VT big man (who's name currently escapes me) was in foul trouble early and often and allowed the Badgers to keep their momentum coming out of half, building a lead of as many as 13 points.

But VT's A.D. Vasallo hit six 3-pointers in the second-half, including one to tie the game with just seven seconds left, and the Hokies just would not go down without a fight.

It took a last second slice-through-the-lane-floater from Hughes to quiet the crowd and give the Badgers the final edge.

Story and highlights here.

Big matchup this weekend as Marquette and Wisconsin battle in the annual rivalry game.