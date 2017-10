This article on the Brewers' official site says that Bill Castro, Dale Sveum and Ed Sedar will remain as coaches in the Brewers organization. Good for Sveum, who all but thought he was out the door.

Noticeably absent from that list is Mike Maddux.

This column talks about the situation

The Dallas Morning News is keeping a keen eye on the situation and notes that the Rangers will be able to talk to Maddux scott free tomorrow.