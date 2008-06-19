Tavarez designated for assingment (thank goodness!)

Tavarez designed for assignment

By Tom Haudricourt

Thursday, Jun 19 2008, 10:29 AM

The Brewers made room on their roster today to activate reliever David Riske from the DL by designating reliever Julian Tavarez for assignment.

The Brewers signed Tavarez a few weeks ago to a minimum-salary contract after he was released by Boston but he did not impress club officials in his seven relief outings. Tavarez was 0-1 with a 8.59 ERA, allowing 13 hits, five walks and 10 runs (seven earned) in 7 1/3 innings.

The dumping of Tavarez shows that the Brewers have been impressed with the showing of rookie relieves Mark DiFelice and Tim Dillard.

Riske will be available to pitch in the game today against Toronto.

________

Also,

The Brewers didn't strand a baserunner in Tuesday's series opener for just the eighth time in the more than 6,500 games in club history, and the first time since June 14, 1998. They are 4-4 when they don't leave a single runner on base