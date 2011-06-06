Three in a row on the road

Has the curse of the road been broken? The Brewers have managed to eke out three one-run wins in Florida and seem to have broken out of the slump they've had away from Miller Park.

The lack of offense seems to have been solved and the defensive woes aren't plaguing the team. Roenicke seems to have made the right choice by sitting Casey McGehee. Josh Wilson has proved himself a valuable pick up.

The team is 13-10 in one run games this season, but have won each of the last three games in Miami by one run.