Timber Rattlers unveil new logos

The Brewers' Class A affiliate Wisconsin Timber Rattlers announced a logo change about two weeks ago and finally unveiled the new logos yesterday.

Maybe it's just me, but I'm rather lukewarm on this new look. It feels a bit like they tried to copy the cleverness of the Arizona Diamondbacks but fell short.

The extensions on the A and R in Rattlers are meant to evoke the fangs of a snake as is the TR alternate logo.

Someone pointed out to me that in the full name logo, it looks a bit like a snake head on a pile of poo - Never the image you're hoping to portray.

The T-Rats did a Twitter and Facebook countdown for these logos over the past two weeks or so, giving the unveiling, I think, much more gravitas then necessary. The lead-up to the new logos was pretty big for those of us that follow the T-Rats and with that build up has come quite the let down. I'm just not impressed with the new look.