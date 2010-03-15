Tom Crean latching on to Marquette success?

Former Marquette coach Tom Crean <a href="http://twitter.com/TomCrean/status/10488338097">tweeted this</a> today:

Congratulations to everyone at Marquette. 5 straight NCAA tournaments and some people thought the Big East was a reach when we entered.

Using "we" might be a bit of a stretch considering he bailed on the team two seasons ago. He's had a rough time getting Indiana started so maybe he's looking to up his credibility by taking retroactive credit for some of Marquette's success. Or maybe we're reading too much in to it. Either way, it rings a little false, doesn't it?

