truTV HD coming to Time Warner?

CBS is trying something new this season with March Madness games. Instead of focusing on CBS covering games and showing regional coverage, they have spread the games out on their cadre of networks (CSB, TBS, TNT, truTV), so that every game will be televised.

Unfortunately, both Marquette and Wisconsin's games are scheduled to air on truTV (formerly Court TV).

The Journal-Sentinel is reporting that a deal to get truTV in HD on Time Warner could be struck yet today.

Last week, DirecTV, a satellite service, announced it had added truTV in HD to its channel lineup. Dish Network and AT&T U-verse subscribers already had truTV in HD available to them.

On Monday, Charter Communications announced it had added truTV to its lineup, channel 651 on its expanded basic tier. Charter is the second largest cable carrier in Wisconsin.