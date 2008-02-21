UW Men's Bball beat Illinois, move into tie for first place

Thank you Indiana, for handing Purdue a loss. With Wisconsin winning their third straight game against Illinois last night, the Badgers and the Boilermakers sit atop the conference standings at 12-2.

This spectacular picture is from UWBadgers.com

Full story of the game here.

Full story of the game<a href="http://sportsillustrated.cnn.com/basketball/ncaa/men/viewcast/2008/02/20/index.html?contestId=47026&amp;vendorId=200802200267&amp;vendorVisitTeam=657&amp;vendorHomeTeam=267&amp;pageType=recap"> here.</a>

The standings look like this:

Big Ten Conference

TEAM     CONF. W-L     OVERALL W-L

Wisconsin     12-2     22-4

Purdue     12-2     21-6

Indiana     11-2     22-4

Michigan State     9-4     21-5

Ohio State     8-5     17-9

Minnesota     5-7     15-9

Iowa     5-9     12-15

Penn State     4-9     12-13

Michigan     4-9     8-17

Illinois     3-11     11-16

Northwestern     0-13     7-17