UW Men's Bball beat Illinois, move into tie for first place

Thank you Indiana, for handing Purdue a loss. With Wisconsin winning their third straight game against Illinois last night, the Badgers and the Boilermakers sit atop the conference standings at 12-2.

<a href="http://uwbadgers.com/sport_news/mbb/headlines/story.html?sportid=116&storyid=13126">

This spectacular picture is from UWBadgers.com</a>

Full story of the game<a href="http://sportsillustrated.cnn.com/basketball/ncaa/men/viewcast/2008/02/20/index.html?contestId=47026&vendorId=200802200267&vendorVisitTeam=657&vendorHomeTeam=267&pageType=recap"> here.</a>

The standings look like this:

Big Ten Conference

TEAM CONF. W-L OVERALL W-L

Wisconsin 12-2 22-4

Purdue 12-2 21-6

Indiana 11-2 22-4

Michigan State 9-4 21-5

Ohio State 8-5 17-9

Minnesota 5-7 15-9

Iowa 5-9 12-15

Penn State 4-9 12-13

Michigan 4-9 8-17

Illinois 3-11 11-16

Northwestern 0-13 7-17