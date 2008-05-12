Well hello, Ryan Braun

The Rookie of the Year is back after whiffing at pretty much anything thrown at him to start the season. I don't think there was a pitcher out there who didn't know that if they pitched it down and away, Ryan was swinging for the fences.

Luckily for us, Braun found his swing. Near the end of tonight's game Braun was 4-5 with a 4 home runs and a walk in his last six plate appearances.

The Brewers won tonight 8-3 on the shoulders of Braun's two homers and a 5-run third inning that featured Mike Cameron's first hit and RBI at home.

We had a 6-game losing streak heading into this series and looking at the schedule we had 4 against the division leading Cards, 3 at the Dodgers and 3 at Boston. It was looking grim.

Instead, we pulled out of our slump with Braun leading the way and took 3 of 4 from the Cardinals and are now back at .500. We're just 4 games back of the also-streaking Cubs who have won 4-in-a-row.