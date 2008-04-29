Whoa Nedly!

This might be my last straw for Ned Yost: You decide who gets to rest based on chance?

From Yahoo Sports:

"Apr 27 3B Bill Hall was out of the starting lineup Sunday despite collecting five hits in the previous two games. Manager Ned Yost wanted to give either Hall or 2B Rickie Weeks the day off to let INF Craig Counsell see some action. Yost put the names of Hall and Weeks in a baseball cap and had Hall pick to see who would be out of the lineup. Hall picked his own name, and thus had to sit."

How is there even a decision between Bill Hall, with his game tying home run and five hits vs. Rickie and his sub .200 BA?

I'm not saying I could be a manager and I'm not sure (other than Simmons) who I'd want for a replacement, but when I read things like this, I wonder if ANYONE wouldn't be better?!