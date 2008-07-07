Yet more CC

Buster Olney on SportsCenter just said "the CC Sabathia trade takes the Brewers from being an interesting contender to being a very dangerous team, a team capable of playing deep into October. Look, the one question about the Brewers was their starting pitching. We know they have good offense, they have depth in their bullpen, though some issues at the back end of their bullpen. The question was 'did they have the starting pitching to match up with teams like the Mets, perhaps, in the post-season or maybe the Arizona Diamondbacks?' And now, with Ben Sheets, C.C. Sabathia at the front-end of their rotation, they can match up with any National League team. "