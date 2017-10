See the breathtaking Christmas holiday show at the Domes featuring thousands of crimson red and rare hybrid poinsettias. Enjoy free holiday concerts and performances. From November 17, 2008 - January 02, 2009, recurring every week day 9a.m.-5p.m. Admission: Adults $5 Children ages 6-17 $3.50, 5 & under free. For more information call 414-649-9830.