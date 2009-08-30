Jazz In The Park (June-September)

There are many signs of summer, one of which is the faint sound of Jazz coming from the Cathedral Square in Milwaukee. Starting Thursday, June 4 at 7pm and continuing every week until Thursday, September 24 you can see live Jazz performances while enjoying the evening atmosphere. The Shepherd Express Street Team will be present and handing out the latest issue of the Shepherd Express every week. They will also have great give aways for you as the summer continues. To check out the official website for Jazz in the Park, click here.