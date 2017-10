It's the No Buck show... this means you get in for free! Now that you don't have an excuse, get out to Turner Hall on Thursday, April 16 at 8pm to see The Parlor Mob. Parlor Mob will be performing with special guest Invade Rome. The Street Team will also be at the show, so look for them when you try to get your Shepherd Express gear!

To see who else is playing at Turner Hall, click here.