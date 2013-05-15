Boris and Doris On the Town

Epitome of Elegance: The beautifully renovated Milwaukee County Historical Society was a perfect setting for Ten Chimneys’ 10th anniversary gala. Lynn Fontanne, Alfred Lunt and Joe Garton—the latter credited with saving the country mansion—would have approved. Ten Chimneys Foundation President and CEO Randy Bryant hosted. An auction featured exciting items, including a dinner with actor Alan Alda. Naturally, champagne flowed, the Pfister catered a delicious dinner and après-dinner dancers enjoyed the Davis Family Band.

Circulating were board chair Judy Jorgensen with her husband, Gary; Deirdre Garton and her daughter, Kaitlin, visiting from Portland, Ore.; Barb and Harry Drake; Doris and Ed Heiser; Debbie and Jamshed Patel and their friends, Karla and Mike Benton; Debra Zins from Uihlein Wilson Architects; Sarah Gingrass, her mom, Katie Gingrass, and Ted Bobrow; expectant dad David Dimmer from Fyin.com; GE Healthcare’s Bobby Green; Sue and Dr. Bill LeFeber and docent Shirley Natzel and her husband, Herb.

Rockin’ Janis: Mary Bridget Davies, channeling Janis Joplin, plus a bevy of backup singers and musicians, got the audience on its feet and dancing at the opening of One Night with Janis Joplin at the Rep. Joplin’s siblings Laura and Michael Joplin were in town for the occasion. Also spotted were the Rep’s Mark Clements and his fiancée, Kelley Faulkner; Michael and Jayne Pink and their children, Max and Georgie; Summerfest’s Bob Babisch; and writer Damien Jaques and Barbara Tabak.

In costume and in the groove were Mary Pat Thompson, Tina Karnes and Colleen Ashenden, plus Anthony McGlaun, Kearstin Piper Brown, Sean T. Miller and Cameo Hume from the Skylight’s Porgy and Bess .

Comic Frenzy: Photographer Troy Freund, also a comic book junkie/aficionado, put together a fun art/theater/comic book event called “Spoilers” at the office of Dr. Michelle Zitzke at Z Chiropractic. The afternoon included dramatic readings from comics by a cast including artist Kari Couture, actors Jaime Jastrab and Katrin Hustedde, Renaissance Theaterworks’ Lisa Moldenhauer Rasmussen and designer Jason Krukowski. Lisa Walker England read from her online novel, Rise of the Tiger . Displaying artists included Matt Chic, author and artist of the graphic novel Egyptian Shumba , and Brad Krause, who contributed to Tiger .

Go, Barbara!: A mayoral proclamation naming May 2 as “Barbara Brown Lee Day” and a congratulations letter from President Obama were among the many accolades at a celebration of BBL’s 50-year tenure at the Milwaukee Art Museum. MAM Director Dan Keegan outlined her illustrious career, resulting in numerous standing ovations. A thousand-plus fans were on hand, including past MAM Director Tracy Atkinson and his wife, Peg, Barb and Ray Krueger, Margaret Elsner Howland, artist Sally Duback, moving her studio to the Marshall Building after 30 years in Grafton, and Sally McCaughey. Docents included Emeritus Docent Ellen Glaisner, Lloyd Hickson, Suzie Hanks, Carla Uphill, Terry Sutter and Shinji Kaiser. Pianist Ernie Brusubardis performed with his son Ted serving as the audio specialist. Also at the soiree were photographer Kevin Przybylinski and filmmakers Franke Latina and Mark Borchardt.

Tallulah Dahling: Michael Johnston delighted everyone with bon mots , tidbits of history and quotes by the late actress Tallulah Bankhead before viewing the campy film Die! Die! My Darling! Part of the monthly LGBT film series organized by UW-Milwaukee’s Carl Bogner, the audience included Joe Pabst, Tim Murphy, Andy Cicero, Jack Eigel, Paul Toonen, Jan Hill, Peter Mortensen, Bill Drewek, Joe Kender and “Baby” Jane Hudson.

Arts News: Marsha Sehler hosted an impromptu gathering to show off her new art by MIAD’S Tyanna Buie. Dean Jensen, who represents the artist, was there, along with Angela Lueck from Riverwalk Dentistry; Brad Sehler; Christel Wendelberger and Mike de Vogel and their son, George; Carol Skornicka, just back from Florida; attorneys Matt Kovacich and Maira Gavioli; plus partying neighbors Dale Skaggs and Lynda Lambert and a bevy of their guests.

Derby, Derbies: There were wall-to-wall hats on race fanciers at the Iron Horse for Kentucky Derby Day. In addition, the Brass Rooster's John and Kate McLaughlin previewed their new fall line of handmade men’s chapeaux. Stopping by to view the headgear were Wendy Halfpap and Rob Reader from Active Body Wellness, Ella Michel, artist Liam Maltz, and Mallory Hurst-Turner, on her way to prom in St. Francis wearing a beautiful lid made by the Roosterites. Her parents, Kimberly Hurst-Turner and Douglas Turner, were on hand. Peddling Terry Michael’s beautiful silk ties were Leeann Crumble and Yvette Willis.

Allis After Hours: The Charles Allis Art Museum hosted a “Jews and Blues” concert by Lil’ Rev, accompanied by Steve Cohen. Part of the museum’s American Roots Music Series during May, Lil’ Rev talked about his Jewish heritage and even sang in Yiddish.

Swinging to the music were adorable Vera LeFort with her mother Annie Wegner-LeFort, plus journalist Howard Leu; genre fan Jeff Jordan, husband of the Allis’ executive director Maria Costello; and artist Daniel Conta. Helping orchestrate the evening were marketing manager John Sterr, intern Emily Porter and registrar/curatorial assistant Jenille Junco.

If you have any tips for Boris and Doris, contact them at borisanddorisott@aol.com. Their next column will appear in the May 30 issue of the Shepherd .