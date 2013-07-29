Brewers To Give Fans $10 Worth of Freebies Through August

Brewers fans haven't had much to celebrate during this miserable, injury-plagued, scandal-clouded season, but at least the team feels their pain. That's why at all 12 of the home games in August, the team is giving each fan a $10 voucher for food, merchandise or tickets, owner Mark Attanansio announced today.

“This has been a challenging season for all of us, but the one thing that has never wavered has been the tremendous support we have received from fans who love the Brewers,” Attanasio said in a statement. “We wanted to do something meaningful to show our appreciation, and we will strive to provide the best fan experience possible.”

Valid at nearly every vendor in the stadium—save for Friday’s Front Row, portable merchandise stands, Miller Park Suites, the Johnson Controls Stadium Club and all-inclusive entertaining areas—vouchers will be good through the end of the 2013 season. No word on whether that includes the playoffs.