Frankie's Tips for Free German Fest Admission

You can save your “dough” and eat more strudel at German Fest this year by taking a few tips from me and checking for great admission deals each day of the Fest. The first thing to know is that everyone is a V.I.P. on Thursday July, 24 with free admission and food deals compliments of Usinger’s Family Night. So, enjoy $1 brats, hot dogs and ice cream on Thursday, then come back for more fun with any one of these great ways to save:

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday- All Day/Any Gate:

· Free Military Admission for the men, women, and their families, who proudly serve the United States military and have an active military I.D. Active military status includes all of the Armed Forces, National Guard, Reserve Units, Department of Defense (DOD) Civilians and Military dependents with proper I.D.

· Children 12 years of age and under are always admitted FREE to the Fest when accompanied by an adult.

Friday:

· 3 to 5 p.m.: Physically challenged individuals and his/her escort admitted free at any gate.

· Police/Elvis Costello Ticket Holders: Anyone presenting a ticket from the concert at the Marcus Amphitheater will receive free admission at any gate before or after the concert.

Sunday:

· Attend the 10:30 a.m. Lutheran Church service in the Marcus Amphitheater and get into German Fest free following the service.

· Bring two or more cans of food to the North Gate entrance of Summerfest between 1 and 3 p.m. and receive free admission to the park.