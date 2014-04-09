Mother Nature is a bitch! There…I said it. Sure, a woman’s prerogative is to change her mind, but this broad has taken things too far! Knock back a few PMS pills, lady, and bring us the spring we deserve. For God sakes, the other night it was so cold, all four of my nipples were hard!

That said, let me warm you up with this week’s edition of “Hear Me Out.” There’s a lot going on in this city of ours, so give Mother Nature the finger, and get out there and live it up proud! And remember, if you have an event you’d like to share with me or a question you’d like my advice on, email me at DearRuthie@Shepex.com.

UPCOMING EVENTS

April 11: MAM After Dark at the Milwaukee Art Museum (700 N. Art Museum Drive): This popular series of themed nights presents “Back to the Prom—Under the Sea,” proving that you’re never too old to don a taffeta dress or baby blue tux. Cash bars offer a variety of libations not found at any high school (well, at least not out in the open) as well as live music and more. The adult prom runs 6 p.m. to midnight.

April 12: LGBT Contemporary Line Dancing at Hot Water Wherehouse (818 S. Water St.): Two-step the night away with the Shoreline dance club. Open to the public, this friendly hoedown makes for a change-of-pace evening as well as a great opportunity to meet people. The boot-scootin’ fun runs 7:30-10 p.m.

April 12: Premiere of Ladies, Lust, Love at the Milwaukee Art Museum (700 N. Art Museum Drive): Check out this new project from local filmmaker Bonnie Janelle. Show times are 3, 6 and 8 p.m., with the director available for a meet and greet before each viewing. Call 414-502-4025 for information and tickets.

April 12-13: The Wizard of Oz with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra at the Marcus Center (929 N. Water St): Everyone is a friend of Dorothy’s when this classic hits the screen, but now you can visit Munchkinland like never before! Click your heels to the score played live alongside the film with the movie’s original vocals intact. Grab your broom or floating pink bubble (how the hell did she steer that thing?) and fly to Uihlein Hall for a Saturday viewing at 7 p.m. or a Sunday matinée at 2:30 p.m.

April 13: Queens for the Cure Fundraiser at Casablanca (728 E Brady St): The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society celebrates its man and woman of the year during this fundraiser, featuring some of Milwaukee’s favorite dragsters (including me!). A silent auction and shoe sale begins at 6 p.m. while the drag show kicks off at 8 p.m. Call 262-349-0260 for reserved seating.

Dear Ruthie,

My parents are elderly and they come from that legendary “older generation” that we’re all familiar with to one degree or another. Things didn’t go well when I told them I was a Lesbian. I still refer to that day as “black Tuesday,” and that was 23 years ago!

My parents have since accepted my sexuality. Granted, they’re not marching alongside me in pride parades, but they’ve been supportive of me and my relationships; which brings me to my situation.

I’ve fallen in love with a wonderful, kind, beautiful woman, who happens to be African American. (I’m white, btw.) I know news of our relationship is not going to go over well with Mom and Dad. I love this woman, and I’m not leaving her because of my parents’ prejudices. How can I help them accept this wonderful woman into our family?

—The Happy Lesbian

Dear Happy,

Congratulations! You’re in love! Good for you for finding someone who makes you happy. Now, tell your parents to hang up their white robes and celebrate with you!

If the grand wizards in your life pull any crapola, remind them that you’re in love with a “wonderful, kind, beautiful” person—regardless of the color of her skin. Remind them that you’re happy, and that’s all that parents can ask for where their children are concerned. And, who knows? Maybe you’re not giving your folks enough credit, and they’ll welcome their new daughter-in-law with open arms!

Have a question only Ruthie can answer? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com, then watch for her answer in a future issue of “Hear Me Out” each week in the Shepherd Express.