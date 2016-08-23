Labor Day Festival Coming to Summerfest Grounds

Laborfest, a union organized Labor Day festival, is coming to the Summerfest grounds on Monday, Sept. 5.

The celebration begins with a parade from Carl Zeidler Square Wisconsin Union Memorial at 11 a.m. The festival opens at noon.

A classic car show and child-friendly entertainment, including a magician, face painting and grappling, will be featured throughout the day.

For the adults, a 2016 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 will be raffled off, along with other prizes.

The festival is free and open to the public. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

