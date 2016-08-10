Milwaukee Music Festival Hopes to Address Racial Inequities

The inaugural Strange Fruit Music Festival, named after the 1937 Billie Holiday song protesting the lynchings of African-Americans, is being held across three Milwaukee venues from Aug. 12-14.
The Hotel Foster will host the festival’s first night, with performances from ZED KENZO and New Age Narcissism, among others. Company Brewing will host the second night and feature performances from a list of artists including John Sieger and Bo Triplex.
The final night of the festivities will be held at The Cactus Club, with performances from Foreign Goods, SistaStrings and Milo among others.
See full lineup below:
Friday
The Hotel Foster
6 p.m. Introductions by Deborah Ross
6:20 p.m. M Cree Myles
7 p.m. Thine Queen Tut
8 p.m. Gervis Myles
8:30 p.m. Dasha Kelly
9 p.m. Chakara Blu
10 p.m. D'Amato IlWll
11 p.m. ZED KENZO
Midnight New Age Narcissism – NAN
Saturday
Company Brewing
9 p.m. Opening address by Venice Williams
9:20 p.m. MRS. FUN
10 p.m. Lilo Allen
10:15 p.m. Kavon Cortez Jones
10:30 p.m. John Sieger
11:15 p.m. Mike Mangione (inside)
11:15 p.m. Black Cherry (outside)
Midnight Bo Triplex and His Beautiful Band
Sunday
The Cactus Club
6 p.m. Opening address by Emilio De Torre
6:20 p.m. Stomata with Jordan Lee
7 p.m. Peter Vincent Mulvey
7:30 p.m. Brit Nicole
7:45 p.m. Tontine Ensemble
8:40 p.m. The Carlos Adames Group
9:35 p.m. New Boyz Club
10:30 p.m. Foreign Goods
11:15 p.m. SistaStrings
12:30 p.m. Milo
3-day passes can be purchased for $20 here. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $10 each night.