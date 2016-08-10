Milwaukee Music Festival Hopes to Address Racial Inequities

The inaugural Strange Fruit Music Festival, named after the 1937 Billie Holiday song protesting the lynchings of African-Americans, is being held across three Milwaukee venues from Aug. 12-14.

The Hotel Foster will host the festival’s first night, with performances from ZED KENZO and New Age Narcissism, among others. Company Brewing will host the second night and feature performances from a list of artists including John Sieger and Bo Triplex.

The final night of the festivities will be held at The Cactus Club, with performances from Foreign Goods, SistaStrings and Milo among others.

See full lineup below:

Friday

The Hotel Foster

6 p.m. Introductions by Deborah Ross

6:20 p.m. M Cree Myles

7 p.m. Thine Queen Tut

8 p.m. Gervis Myles

8:30 p.m. Dasha Kelly

9 p.m. Chakara Blu

10 p.m. D'Amato IlWll

11 p.m. ZED KENZO

Midnight New Age Narcissism – NAN

Saturday

Company Brewing

9 p.m. Opening address by Venice Williams

9:20 p.m. MRS. FUN

10 p.m. Lilo Allen

10:15 p.m. Kavon Cortez Jones

10:30 p.m. John Sieger

11:15 p.m. Mike Mangione (inside)

11:15 p.m. Black Cherry (outside)

Midnight Bo Triplex and His Beautiful Band

Sunday

The Cactus Club

6 p.m. Opening address by Emilio De Torre

6:20 p.m. Stomata with Jordan Lee

7 p.m. Peter Vincent Mulvey

7:30 p.m. Brit Nicole

7:45 p.m. Tontine Ensemble

8:40 p.m. The Carlos Adames Group

9:35 p.m. New Boyz Club

10:30 p.m. Foreign Goods

11:15 p.m. SistaStrings

12:30 p.m. Milo

3-day passes can be purchased for $20 here. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $10 each night.