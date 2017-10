The Pabst Mansion (2000 W Wisconsin Ave) is hosting a night of beer tasting, history and polka for their annual Retro Beer Night on Friday, Oct. 7.

Pabst, Schlitz, Blatz and Old Milwaukee will be available to taste, and classic beer memorabilia will be auctioned off.

Musical entertainment will be provided by polka band, The Squeezettes.

The event runs from 6-8 p.m. Advance tickets are available for $30 for members and $35 for non-members. Tickets will be sold at the door for $35 and $40.