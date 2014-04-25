Riverwest's Milwaukee Beer Bistro Puts the Spotlight on Beer

The legendary “99 Bottles of Beers on the Wall” is slowly being put together at newly opened restaurant Milwaukee Beer Bistro, 2730 N. Humboldt Ave.

After converting Rio West Cantina into Milwaukee Beer Bistro, owner Russ Davis wanted to offer locals the excitement of a rare beer-infused menu and relaxing space to go and enjoy a wide variety of local craft beers.

“I wanted to make a big change and see how the neighborhood would react to a beer-infused menu,” said Davis.

Although the menu itself is tempting enough to bring in customers, any of the beers in the constantly rotating selection is sure to satisfy the curiosity of anyone wanting to stop in and check out Rio West Cantina’s successor.

“Milwaukee is such a beer town. We have some great beers on tap,” said Davis.

With a focus on both local and regional craft beers, Milwaukee Beer Bistro offers up 55 bottles and cans from breweries from multiple states including Minnesota and Illinois.

The 12 beers on tap include one beer featured from around the world, known as the tourist beer.” The tourist beer currently on tap this month is Guinness Draught.

Currently, Milwaukee Beer Bistro hosts an early happy hour from 3 p.m. to 6p.m. and a late happy hour from 12 a.m. to close.