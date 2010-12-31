Rockin' Eve

Lucille's Rockin' Pianos is hosting a New Year's Eve Party with a few different packages. The Gold Package is $60/person and includes: a premium open bar (7-10pm), guaranteed seating, hors d'oeuvres & a heavy appetizer buffet, a midnight champagne celebration, and a 1am grand prize drawing entry. The Silver Package is $50/person and includes everything in the Gold Package with the exception of guaranteed seating.

You may also upgrade to Bottle Service; the VIP Package 1 is $400 and seats 4 people, it includes: 1 Absolut Bottle, 1 Premium Bottle, VIP Seating & Cocktail server, hors d'oeuvres & a heavy appetizer buffet, a midnight champagne celebration, a 1am grand prize drawing entry and ballroom arrangements. VIP Package 2 is $800 and seats 8 people, it includes: everything in VIP Package 1, plus an additional bottle of Absolut and an additional Premium Bottle.

Space is limited, so order your tickets early. For more information, call 414-225-0304.