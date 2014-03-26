Earlier this month, I attended CatalystCon East 2014 in Arlington, Va. My March 20 column contained some Catalyst-inspired musings on sex, ability and aging. This week, I want to reflect on another great conference session, “Living with an STI.”

During the course of my work, I talk to many people who have herpes, HPV or HIV, three viral STIs (sexually transmitted infections) for which there are treatments, but no cure. I’ve written previously about the increase in shame and fear surrounding an HPV diagnosis (