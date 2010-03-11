This Week in Milwaukee

×

Thursday, March 11

Black Eyed Peas w/ Ludacris and LMFAO @ The Bradley Center, 7:30 p.m.

TheBlack Eyed Peas began innocuously in the late ’90s as a trio ofbreakdancers turned rappers to preach a message of positivity. Thatwas, of course, before the 2003 addition of Stacy “Fergie” Ferguson, aformer child star with a colorful past. With Fergie’s added sass andsex appeal, the hits came quickly “Where Is the Love?” “Let’s Get ItStarted,” “Don’t Phunk With My Heart,” “My Humps,” “Pump It” and, mostrecently, the behemoths “Boom Boom Pow” and “I Gotta Feeling.” Withthese commercial triumphs, however, one of hip-hop’s most harmlessbands emerged as one of pop’s most contentious institutions. Black EyedPeas’ 2009 album The E.N.D. is, depending on your disposition, eitherthe group’s boldest album yet, or its dumbest. It’s a 67-minute assaulton the senses constructed from many of Top 40 pop’s most divisivetrends, like Auto-Tune, hopscotch raps, club call-outs and, well,Fergie. Opener Ludacris this week released his seventh studio album,Battle of the Sexes, which features the whimsical Atlanta rapper’slatest hit, “How Low.” Also on the bill is LMFAO, whose fusion of rapand club music makes the Black Eyed Peas seem downright understated.

Friday, March 12

Theonce radical marriage of Celtic music and punk no longer seems soradical these days, as The Pogues-inspired punk bands that emerged inthe ’90s have shown some unlikely traditionalist tendencies. Even LosAngeles’ Flogging Molly, one of the heaviest of the American Celticpunk bands, has toned down their early roar a bit over the years tomake more time for folk ballads, rebel songs and other genuine displaysof appreciation for the Celtic tradition. The group’s 2008 album Floatembraced these softer sounds, but judging from their new double-disclive album Live at the Greek Theatre, the group still kicks up anunforgiving ruckus in concert.

Townes Van Zandt Tribute @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, 8 p.m.

Indeath, country-folk songwriter Townes Van Zandt achieved the respectand admiration that often eluded him during his nearly 30-yearrecording career, earning the esteem of both alt-country elites andmany of the major figures in the modern roots-revival movement. Thisbill unites some of Van Zandt’s more outspoken local disciples, many ofthem regulars at Linneman’s annual Neil Young tributes, including TheCarolinas, Chris DeMay, The Riverwest Aces, Juniper Tar’s Jason Mohr,Damian and Betty Strigens and Terry Hackbarth. The evening opens with ascreening of the Van Zandt documentary Be Here to Love Me.





An Evening with Kevin Smith @ The Pabst Theater, 8 p.m.

Outspokenfilmmaker Kevin Smith inspires such devotion from his fans that he’smade something of a second career out of talking about being KevinSmith. The Clerks director’s frequent college Q&A appearances,where he geeks about his work as well as all things sci-fi, pop-cultureand comic books, have been documented in three DVD collections, and faninterest suggests that more are on the way. Smith is open to talkingabout anythingand often at great length, as these events have beenknown to run for hoursso questions about Southwest Airlines, whichallegedly removed Smith from an airplane because he was too obese, andCop Out, Smith’s atrociously reviewed new buddycop comedy, are probablyfair game.

Saturday, March 13

Forbetter or worse, because of Milwaukee’s proximity to Chicago, ourcity’s blues festivals are dominated by shredding, electric-bluesguitarists, but the lineup at the Milwaukee Blues Festival bucks thattrend, prioritizing soul over volume. At age 80, headliner Bobby “Blue”Bland still sends chills down audiences’ spines with his soulful gospeltunes. Bland grew up just outside of Memphis, a hotbed for bluesartists like W.C. Handy and Furry Lewis, and his music draws from thatcity’s unmistakable R&B tradition. A Rock and Roll Hall of Fameinductee who never found commercial success that matched his criticalacclaim, Bland will share tonight’s bill with other artists whose worktrends as much toward soul and R&B as blues, including Bobby Rush,Theodis Ealey, O.B. Buchana, Millie Jackson and Ms. Jody.

The Admirals w/ Foreigner @ The Bradley Center, 7:30 p.m.

Foreignerdidn’t let the 2003 departure of singer Lou Gramm rip them from thelucrative nostalgia touring circuit, opting to carry on withreplacement singers, the latest of which, Kelly Hansen, soundsuncannily like him. Now down to a lone original member, guitarist MickJones, the group followed the lead of their peers and released their2009 album Can’t Slow Down as a Wal-Mart exclusive, a threedisc packagethat includes a DVD and a disc of re-recorded greatest hits like “JukeBox Hero” and “I Want to Know What Love Is.” Foreigner performs afterthe Milwaukee Admirals’ 7:30 p.m. game against the Toronto Marliestonight.