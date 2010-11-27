Showcasing primarily young designers, Art vs. Craft is an art fair rife with silk-screened posters, tiny jewelry, ornaments, stationery, one-of-a-kind toys and precious paintings of birds. Each of the 60-plus vendors, a mix of Milwaukee and national artists, has been hand-selected, every product is independently made and the prices skew low, making this event a destination for both DIY craft enthusiasts and holiday shoppers on the lookout for unique gifts. Among the local vendors are Beth Eaton Pottery, Midwest Needles, The Little Friends of Printmaking, Milwaukee Beersoap, Rustbelt Fiberwerks, Christina Ward Creatures, Wiskullsin and Delia Sophia’s Handmade Wood Cutting Boards.