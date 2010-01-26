Through Jan. 30, the Dean Jensen Gallery presents “Big Bangs, Small Bucks 2,” featuring more than 100 international artworks at value prices. This eclectic exhibit displays a variety of mediums from artists all around the world, including Ireland, the Netherlands, France and Sweden, as well as stateside artists from Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York, along with several Milwaukee favorites. Paintings appear on the gallery walls with acrylics by Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design graduate Huey Crowley and watercolors by the Netherland’s Pieter Kusters. Milwaukee’s Santiago Cucullu and Kevin Giese provide unique watercolor and graphite images while San Francisco’s Francesca Pastine delicately cuts the mutual funds page from The New York Times .