After nearly two decades together, the Chicago indie-rock band Silkworm disbanded in the wake of a 2005 car accident that killed drummer Michael Dahlquist, but members Andy Cohen and Tim Midgett soon formed a new quartet, Bottomless Pit, which continues the ragged, wound-licking indie-rock Silkworm did so well. The group’s 2007 debut, Hammer of the Gods , was fittingly sorrowful, but this year’s Blood Under the Bridge is a peppier, harder-rocking record.