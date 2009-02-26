Chinese Telephones w/ Killer Dreamer, The Dopamines, Pigs on Ice, Possible Fathers and Jambox

Snot-nosed but bighearted, Milwaukee’s Chinese Telephones for years turned out some of the city’s most endearing pop-punk, making ample, welcome nods to Screeching Weasel. Faced with the departure of their drummer, they decided to call it quits this year, but at least they’re leaving something behind for posterity: Their new Democracy album collectsin chronological order the band’s assorted vinyl-only output from 2004-2008. Chinese Telephones sign off tonight with one last overstuffed bill at the Borg Ward.