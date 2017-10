UWM Union Theatre’s Latin American Film Festival continues tonight with a free 7 p.m. screening of the 2007 drama Cochochi. Two young brothers leading indigenous lives in the Sierra Tarahumara region of Mexico go against their grandfather’s wishes and borrow his horse to deliver some medicine to a far-off community. They loose not only the horse but also each other, as each brother separately wanders the canyons looking for the missing animal.