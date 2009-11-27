Ireland’s The Cranberries rode the 1990s alternative boom well, with singles like the 1993 ballad “Linger” and 1994’s far-grungier “Zombie” becoming near-ubiquitous rock radio staples. Like many of their contemporaries, the band’s fame had waned by the new millennium, and after 2001’s Wake Up and Smell the Coffee they decided to call it quits and pursue new projects. To coincide with the release of lead singer Dolores O’Riordan’s latest album, No Baggage , the band has reunited for an American tour that promises a mix of O’Riordan’s solo material, classic Cranberries songs and new material.