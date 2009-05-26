In a sign that phony Gokey-mania may be biting the dust, tonight’s free Danny Gokey event at the Riverside Theater, an appearance in support of his Sophia’s Heart Foundation charity, hasn’t attracted the screaming headlines that his free concert at Summerfest did several weeks back, but it’s still a safe bet that the former “American Idol” contestant will pack the venue quickly tonight. The blue-eyed soul singer will share the stage with members of his church choir and his fellow one-time “Idol” hopeful Jamar Rogers, but as per his contract with "Idol," won't be performing himself.