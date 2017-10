A modern-day vaudevillian variety and circus gang with a party mentality, Milwaukee’s Dead Man’s Carnival packs plenty of lurid, sensational thrills into their performances. Past performances have offered stripteases, vaudevillian song and dance, creepy clowns, fire-eating and something called the Ramp of Death. Tying together all these disparate acts is live music from a house band that taps the antique gospel and soul music of eras past.