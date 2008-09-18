One of the few cover bands to earn national respect, The Detroit Cobras set themselves apart from the pack through their choice songbook. Cherry-picking rarities and deep cuts from the early days of rock 'n' roll and Motown (they are, after all, a Detroit band), then letting firecracker singer Rachel Nagy have her way with them, the group makes their recycled source material sound like originalsof course, it helps that this material actually will be new to most listeners. The group headlines a 9 p.m. bill at Mad Planet tonight.